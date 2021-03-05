Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,089 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $35,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.