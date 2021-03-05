Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of United Rentals worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $288.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.62 and a 200 day moving average of $220.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

