Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,796 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of McKesson worth $31,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

MCK stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

