Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,621 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

