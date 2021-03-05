Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 126,523 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Textron worth $37,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

