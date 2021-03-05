Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading Down 8.8%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 1,116,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,208,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 381,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 272,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.