Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.78

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 3581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,629 shares of company stock worth $4,336,256. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

