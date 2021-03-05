BOX Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $145.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00492405 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

