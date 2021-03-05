Bounce Token Trading Down 15.9% This Week (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $44.15 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for approximately $21.19 or 0.00044977 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00070383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

Bounce Token Token Trading

