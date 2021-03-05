Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Boston Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $137.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

