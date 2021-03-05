Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $490.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

