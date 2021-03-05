Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 43,457 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 1,543,219 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.