Boston Partners Sells 56,908 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,908 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.59% of Extended Stay America worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,472 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 45.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 623,339 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at $5,975,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 113.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 473,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $16.44 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.