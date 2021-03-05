Boston Partners Sells 2,830 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.27% of CBIZ worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 411.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after buying an additional 238,940 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $31.44 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $303,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $917,215.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,971. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

