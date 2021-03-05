Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sony were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sony by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Sony by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sony by 2,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE opened at $101.84 on Friday. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

