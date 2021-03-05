Boston Partners Invests $10.36 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,939,000.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

SHC opened at $25.51 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

