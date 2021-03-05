Boston Partners Has $3.52 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 159,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

