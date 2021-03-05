Boston Partners Acquires 19,657 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,859 shares of company stock worth $1,566,514. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

