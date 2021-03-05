BORA Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BORA has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $136.76 million and $29.03 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

