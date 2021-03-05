Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

BNEFF remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

