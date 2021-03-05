Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.05% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $21,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,914. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

