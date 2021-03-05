Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOLT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000 over the last 90 days.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

