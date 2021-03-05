Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIFI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.
Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
