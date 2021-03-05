Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIFI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

