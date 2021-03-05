Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.03.

BOWFF stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

