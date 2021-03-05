BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.80.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$40.41. The firm has a market cap of C$46.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total transaction of C$156,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,373,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,227,537.74. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,011.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

