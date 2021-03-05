BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.44.

TSE TVE opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38. The firm has a market cap of C$624.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

