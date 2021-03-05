Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244 in the last ninety days. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

