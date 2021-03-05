BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.18

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.18 and traded as high as $42.50. BlueLinx shares last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 139,447 shares traded.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

