Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.93

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 15950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.