Blockstack (STX) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

