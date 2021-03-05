Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0388

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 84.5% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $888,093.93 and approximately $563.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 443.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

