BLAST Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BLAST has a total market cap of $23,293.05 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006441 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005988 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,633,360 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

