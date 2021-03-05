BLAST (BLAST) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BLAST has a total market cap of $22,823.99 and $13.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006591 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006058 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,630,785 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

