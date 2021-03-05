Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 852,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,609 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

