Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

MANT stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.