Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zynga were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Zynga by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $4,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,984,190 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,013 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

