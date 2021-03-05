Blair William & Co. IL Invests $622,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363 in the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.18 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

