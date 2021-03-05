Blair William & Co. IL Has $579,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,594,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 605,479 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

