Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHC opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

