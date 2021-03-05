Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $502.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.36. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $550.40. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

