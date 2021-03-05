BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 25,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,963. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

