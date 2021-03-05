BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:MUC opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

