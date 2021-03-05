BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BKN stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $18.62.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
