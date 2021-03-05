BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 665,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $205,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.96 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.