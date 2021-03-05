BlackRock Inc. Buys 465,061 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.75% of Hope Bancorp worth $198,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.