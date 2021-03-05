BlackRock Inc. Acquires 139,109 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.20% of Heska worth $209,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $217.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

