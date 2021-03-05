BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

