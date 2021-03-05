BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%.

BKCC stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $235.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Nik Singhal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.