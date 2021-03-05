Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Christopher D. Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $857.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.92.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 154,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.