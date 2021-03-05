Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Raised to $4.25

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF remained flat at $$2.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.53. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.